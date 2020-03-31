Gulf Air week of 29MAR20 operations

Gulf Air since 18MAR20 gradually reduced its scheduled passenger operation to just 5 routes, covering key routes to Europe, as well as The Philippines. Interim operation for the week of 29MAR20 as follows.



Bahrain – Frankfurt 1 daily A320 (resumes on 01APR20)

Bahrain – Istanbul 1 daily A320neo (until 31MAR20)

Bahrain – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9

Bahrain – Manila 1 daily 787-9

Bahrain – Paris CDG 1 daily A320



This week also sees charter flights scheduled to India, with 787-9 aircraft.