Gulf Air since 18MAR20 gradually reduced its scheduled passenger operation to just 5 routes, covering key routes to Europe, as well as The Philippines. Interim operation for the week of 29MAR20 as follows.
Bahrain – Frankfurt 1 daily A320 (resumes on 01APR20)
Bahrain – Istanbul 1 daily A320neo (until 31MAR20)
Bahrain – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9
Bahrain – Manila 1 daily 787-9
Bahrain – Paris CDG 1 daily A320
This week also sees charter flights scheduled to India, with 787-9 aircraft.
Gulf Air week of 29MAR20 operations
