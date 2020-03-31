Air Austral week of 29MAR20 operations

Air Austral earlier this month gradually reduced operation, due to various travel restrictions. The airline on Saturday 28MAR20 announced further reduction, which sees the airline only operating 2 weekly St. Denis de la Reunion – Paris CDG route. This adjustment is in effect for the week of 29MAR20.



UU975 RUN2015 – 0530+1CDG 788 47

UU974 CDG1930 – 0825+1RUN 788 15