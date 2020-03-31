Fiji Airways suspends majority of Domestic service from 1800LT 30MAR20

Fiji Airways since 1800LT on 30MAR20 has suspended majority of domestic service, operated by Fiji Link. The airline will continue to operate Nadi – Suva service with reduced frequency. The following schedule is effective 01APR20 – 07APR20, which sees the airline operates 2 daily flights, instead of 7.



FJ003 NAN0800 – 0830SUV AT7 345

FJ007 NAN0800 – 0830SUV AT7 267

FJ007 NAN0830 – 0900SUV AT7 1

FJ021 NAN1630 – 1700SUV ATR 34

FJ021 NAN1630 – 1700SUV AT7 125

FJ021 NAN1830 – 1900SUV ATR 6

FJ021 NAN1830 – 1900SUV AT7 7

FJ025 NAN2030 – 2100SUV AT7 2



FJ010 SUV0900 – 0930NAN AT7 3456

FJ010 SUV1000 – 1030NAN ATR 127

FJ018 SUV1730 – 1800NAN ATR 367

FJ018 SUV1730 – 1800NAN AT7 x367



Following domestic routes has been cancelled:

Nadi – Kadavu Island 4 weekly

Nadi – Labasa 2 weekly

Nadi – Rotuma Island 1 weekly

Nadi – Savusavu 31 weekly

Nadi – Taveuni Island 20 weekly

Suva – Cicia Island 1 weekly

Suva – Kadavu Island 1 weekly

Suva – Koro Island 1 weekly

Suva – Labasa 4 weekly

Suva – Lakeba Island 1 weekly

Suva – Savusavu 8 weekly

Suva – Taveuni Island 4 weekly

Suva – Vanuabalavu Island 1 weekly