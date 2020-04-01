Delta April 2020 International operations as of 01APR20

Delta Air Lines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its International operation, including service to Canada and Mexico. Planned International operation for the month of April 2020 as follows.
Atlanta – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300
Atlanta – Cancun 1 daily 737-900
Atlanta – London Heathrow 1 daily 767-400ER
Atlanta – Mexico City 2 daily 737-800
Atlanta – St. Thomas 1 daily 757 (resumes on 24APR20)
Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda 5 weekly 777-200LR
Atlanta – Toronto 1 daily A320
Detroit – Amsterdam 1 daily A350-900XWB
Detroit – Montreal 2 daily CRJ900
Detroit – Ottawa 1 daily CRJ200
Detroit – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Detroit – Toronto 2 daily CRJ900
Honolulu – Nagoya 1 flight scheduled on 22APR20, 767-300ER
Honolulu – Osaka Kansai 4 weekly 767-300ER (resumes on 24APR20)
Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda 6 weekly 767-300ER (resumes on 23APR20)
Los Angeles – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-800
Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta 1 daily 737-800
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Edmonton 1 daily Embraer E175
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Saskatoon 1 daily Embraer E175
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Winnipeg 1 daily CRJ900
New York JFK – Montreal 1 daily CRJ900
New York JFK – Santo Domingo 1 flight on 01APR20, 737-900
New York JFK – Toronto 1 daily CRJ900
Salt Lake City – Mexico City 5 weekly 737-800
Seattle – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A330-900neo
Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A330-900neo
Seattle – Vancouver 2 daily Embraer E175
