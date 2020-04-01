Delta April 2020 International operations as of 01APR20

Delta Air Lines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its International operation, including service to Canada and Mexico. Planned International operation for the month of April 2020 as follows.



Atlanta – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Cancun 1 daily 737-900

Atlanta – London Heathrow 1 daily 767-400ER

Atlanta – Mexico City 2 daily 737-800

Atlanta – St. Thomas 1 daily 757 (resumes on 24APR20)

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda 5 weekly 777-200LR

Atlanta – Toronto 1 daily A320

Detroit – Amsterdam 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Montreal 2 daily CRJ900

Detroit – Ottawa 1 daily CRJ200

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Detroit – Toronto 2 daily CRJ900

Honolulu – Nagoya 1 flight scheduled on 22APR20, 767-300ER

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai 4 weekly 767-300ER (resumes on 24APR20)

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda 6 weekly 767-300ER (resumes on 23APR20)

Los Angeles – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-800

Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta 1 daily 737-800

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Edmonton 1 daily Embraer E175

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Saskatoon 1 daily Embraer E175

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Winnipeg 1 daily CRJ900

New York JFK – Montreal 1 daily CRJ900

New York JFK – Santo Domingo 1 flight on 01APR20, 737-900

New York JFK – Toronto 1 daily CRJ900

Salt Lake City – Mexico City 5 weekly 737-800

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A330-900neo

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Vancouver 2 daily Embraer E175