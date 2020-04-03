LATAM Airlines Chile has finalized its planned International passenger operation for the month of April 2020. Based on latest schedule filing, the airline is downsizing its scheduled service to 3 routes: Los Angeles, Miami and Sao Paulo.
Santiago de Chile – Los Angeles 4 weekly 787-9
LA602 SCL2310 – 0735+1LAX 789 x357
LA603 LAX1755 – 0740+1SCL 789 x257
Santiago de Chile – Miami 3 weekly 787-9
LA500 SCL2310 – 0740+1MIA 789 357
LA501 MIA2250 – 0700+1SCL 789 27
LA501 MIA2250 – 0700+1SCL 789 5
Selected week will see service to Los Angeles operates 3 weekly, Miami 2 weekly.
Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily (3 weekly 787-8, 4 weekly A320)
LA750 SCL1000 – 1440GRU 788 246
LA750 SCL1000 – 1505GRU 320 x246
LA751 GRU1700 – 2010SCL 788 246
LA751 GRU1700 – 2030SCL 320 x246
LATAM Chile April 2020 International operations as of 03APR20
