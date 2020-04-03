Lufthansa extends interim long-haul adjustment to early-May 2020

Lufthansa this week announced the extension of reduced operation into early-May 2020. For long-haul routes, the airline previously scheduled 6 routes for the period of 29MAR20 – 19APR20. This is now extended until 02MAY20.



Planned operation as follows.

Frankfurt – Bangkok 3 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Johannesburg 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Montreal 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Newark 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly 747-8I



Selected Eurowings long-haul service previously scheduled to resume from mid-April 2020, has been delayed to May 2020 as well.