Condor as of Monday (06APR20) filed latest update to its interim schedule for the month of April 2020, as the airline downsizes scheduled operation to short-haul routes. As of 06APR20, planned scheduled operation as follows.
Frankfurt – Gran Canaria 1 weekly A320
Frankfurt – Jerez de la Frontera 1 weekly A320
Frankfurt – Palma Mallorca 3 weekly A320
Frankfurt – Tenerife South 2 weekly A320
Condor April 2020 Interim operations as of 06APR20
