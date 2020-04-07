AeroMexico in the last few weeks gradually filed service reductions, including International service. For the week of 12APR20, the Skyteam member schedules 62 weekly flights in total (based on GDS listing as of 0530GMT 07APR20), reduced from 472 weekly (OAG schedules as of 15MAR20).
Further changes remain likely.
Guadalajara – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly
Guadalajara – Fresno 3 weekly
Guadalajara – Los Angeles 3 weekly
Guadalajara – Sacramento 3 weekly
Guadalajara – Salt Lake City 5 weekly
Mexico City – Amsterdam 1 weekly
Mexico City – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly
Mexico City – Los Angeles 4 weekly
Mexico City – New York JFK 2 weekly
Mexico City – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly
AeroMexico week of 12APR20 International operations as of 0530GMT 07APR20
