AeroMexico week of 12APR20 International operations as of 0530GMT 07APR20

AeroMexico in the last few weeks gradually filed service reductions, including International service. For the week of 12APR20, the Skyteam member schedules 62 weekly flights in total (based on GDS listing as of 0530GMT 07APR20), reduced from 472 weekly (OAG schedules as of 15MAR20).



Further changes remain likely.



Guadalajara – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly

Guadalajara – Fresno 3 weekly

Guadalajara – Los Angeles 3 weekly

Guadalajara – Sacramento 3 weekly

Guadalajara – Salt Lake City 5 weekly

Mexico City – Amsterdam 1 weekly

Mexico City – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly

Mexico City – Los Angeles 4 weekly

Mexico City – New York JFK 2 weekly

Mexico City – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly