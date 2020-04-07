Garuda Indonesia in the last few weeks gradually reduced operation. For the week of 05APR20, domestic service reduced from 2669 weekly flights (15MAR20 OAG schedules listing) to 1103 (05APR20 OAG schedules listing). For International service, the airline only schedules 70 weekly flights, instead of 419.
Denpasar – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly
Denpasar – Perth 2 weekly
Denpasar – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly
Denpasar – Singapore 2 weekly
Jakarta – Amsterdam 2 weekly
Jakarta – Bangkok 2 weekly
Jakarta – Hong Kong 3 weekly
Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Jakarta – Melbourne 2 weekly
Jakarta – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly
Jakarta – Singapore 7 weekly
Jakarta – Sydney 2 weekly
Jakarta – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly
Surabaya – Singapore 2 weekly
Garuda Indonesia week of 05APR20 International operations
