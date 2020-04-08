Virgin Atlantic 20APR20 – 26APR20 operations as of 0000GMT 08APR20

Virgin Atlantic as of 0000GMT 08APR20 filed updated schedule for the period of 20APR20 – 26APR20. Based on current listing, the airline only schedules 1 round-trip London Heathrow – New York JFK service on 20APR20, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.



VS003 LHR1245 – 1535JFK 789

VS010 JFK2030 – 0840+1LHR 789



At time this post goes to press, the airline is not displaying regular passenger service from 21APR20 to 26APR20.



Separately, London Heathrow – Los Angeles service during the period of 13APR20 – 19APR20 will be operated by Boeing 787-9, replacing A350-1000XWB aircraft.