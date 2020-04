Cambodia Airways plans Hong Kong service from June 2020

Cambodia Airways from June 2020 plans to launch service to Hong Kong, as the airline filed 3 weekly Phnom Penh – Hong Kong schedule. Reservation is available for travel on/after 03JUN20, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.

KR507 PNH1610 – 1955HKG 319 357

KR508 HKG2050 – 2240PNH 319 357



Service will increase to daily from 27JUN20.