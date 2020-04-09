Bamboo Airways moves Prague regular flight to mid-May 2020

Bamboo Airways has filed additional changes to its planned Hanoi – Prague scheduled regular service, scheduled with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Currently, first flight available for reservation is now scheduled on 17MAY20, as the airline closed reservation for travel from 26APR20 to 16MAY20.



This route is scheduled twice weekly.



QH061 HAN0900 – 1600PRG 789 37

QH062 PRG1805 – 1010+1HAN 789 37