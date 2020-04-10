Belavia moves Vienna service resumption to late-April 2020

Belavia in recent schedule update revised planned service resumption for Minsk – Vienna route, tentatively scheduled from 25APR20, instead of 29MAR20. The airline originally planned to serve this route with Embraer E195 aircraft, however this has been revised to Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Additional changes remain likely.



The airline previously served this route until March 2002.



B2879 MSQ0850 – 0950VIE 738 x246

B2879 MSQ1425 – 1525VIE 738 246



B2880 VIE1045 – 1340MSQ 738 x246

B2880 VIE1615 – 1910MSQ 738 246