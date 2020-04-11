United week of 12APR20 New York operations as of 0130GMT 11APR20

United Airlines this week further revised planed Newark operation, for the week of 12APR20. For the week of 12APR20, the Star Alliance carrier further downsizes Newark operation, offering flights to other 6 hubs with 90 weekly departures. This compares to previously filed 2415 weekly departures, based on 01MAR20 OAG schedules listing.



The latest interim schedule currently scheduled until 03MAY20 inclusive, however this is likely to change. Planned week of 12APR20 operations as of 0130GMT 11APR20 as follows.



Newark – Chicago O’Hare 21 weekly

Newark – Denver 8 weekly

Newark – Houston 14 weekly

Newark – Los Angeles 13 weekly

Newark – San Francisco 14 weekly

Newark – Washington Dulles 20 weekly



For New York LaGuardia, week of 12APR20 sees 13 weekly New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare service.