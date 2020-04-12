KLM NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 0615GMT 12APR20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines this past week filed additional changes to its interim long-haul schedule, tentatively listed until 31MAY20. Between now until 31MAY20 (AMS departure), the Skyteam member plans to operate following long-haul routes.



Due to traffic restrictions, despite schedules are listed in the GDS, various routes are operating as cargo service with passenger aircraft. Planned operation as of 0615GMT 12APR20 as follows.



Amsterdam – Atlanta 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Bangkok 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Bogota 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 787-10

Amsterdam – Curacao 2 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Delhi 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Dubai 3 weekly 787-10

Amsterdam – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Johannesburg 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Lima 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Mexico City 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Nairobi 2 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – New York JFK 1 daily 787-10

Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Panama City 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 21APR20)

Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER



Latest adjustment sees the extended service suspension on other long-haul routes. Except St. Maarten, scheduled to resume in June 2020 for the moment, KLM’s schedule listing tentatively shows service resumption by 04/05JUL20. Previous schedule listing lists these routes would resume by 04/05MAY20.



Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi Resumes on 05JUL20 from AMS

Amsterdam – Accra 01JUL20

Amsterdam – Aruba – Bonaire – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Austin reservation closed for summer season

Amsterdam – Bangalore 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Bogota – Cartagena – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Boston 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Calgary 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Cape Town 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Chengdu 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Dammam – Muscat 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Edmonton 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Fortaleza 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Hangzhou 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Houston 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Lagos 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Las Vegas 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Luanda – Windhoek 07JUL20

Amsterdam – Minneapolis/St. Paul 05JUL20

Amsterdam – Montreal 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Mumbai 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Paramaribo 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Quito – Guayaquil – Amsterdam 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 04JUL20

Amsterdam – St. Maarten – Curacao – Amsterdam service resumes on 02JUN20

Amsterdam – Salt Lake City 05JUL20

Amsterdam – San Francisco service resumes on 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar Singapore service extends to Denpasar to resume on 02JUN20

Amsterdam – Vancouver 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 04JUL20

Amsterdam – Xiamen 05JUL20