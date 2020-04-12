KLM NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 0615GMT 12APR20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines this past week filed additional changes to its interim long-haul schedule, tentatively listed until 31MAY20. Between now until 31MAY20 (AMS departure), the Skyteam member plans to operate following long-haul routes.
Due to traffic restrictions, despite schedules are listed in the GDS, various routes are operating as cargo service with passenger aircraft. Planned operation as of 0615GMT 12APR20 as follows.
Amsterdam – Atlanta 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Bangkok 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Bogota 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 787-10
Amsterdam – Curacao 2 weekly 777-200ER
Amsterdam – Delhi 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Dubai 3 weekly 787-10
Amsterdam – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Johannesburg 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Lima 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Mexico City 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Nairobi 2 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – New York JFK 1 daily 787-10
Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Panama City 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9
Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER
Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 21APR20)
Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER
Latest adjustment sees the extended service suspension on other long-haul routes. Except St. Maarten, scheduled to resume in June 2020 for the moment, KLM’s schedule listing tentatively shows service resumption by 04/05JUL20. Previous schedule listing lists these routes would resume by 04/05MAY20.
Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi Resumes on 05JUL20 from AMS
Amsterdam – Accra 01JUL20
Amsterdam – Aruba – Bonaire – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Austin reservation closed for summer season
Amsterdam – Bangalore 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Bogota – Cartagena – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Boston 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Calgary 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Cape Town 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Chengdu 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Dammam – Muscat 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Edmonton 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Fortaleza 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Hangzhou 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Houston 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Lagos 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Las Vegas 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Luanda – Windhoek 07JUL20
Amsterdam – Minneapolis/St. Paul 05JUL20
Amsterdam – Montreal 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Mumbai 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Paramaribo 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Quito – Guayaquil – Amsterdam 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 04JUL20
Amsterdam – St. Maarten – Curacao – Amsterdam service resumes on 02JUN20
Amsterdam – Salt Lake City 05JUL20
Amsterdam – San Francisco service resumes on 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar Singapore service extends to Denpasar to resume on 02JUN20
Amsterdam – Vancouver 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 04JUL20
Amsterdam – Xiamen 05JUL20
