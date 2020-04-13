FlySafair plans Durban – Johannesburg Lanseria service from June 2020

South African carrier FlySafair from June 2020 is adding new domestic route to Johannesburg Lanseria, with the offering of Durban – Johannesburg Lanseria route. Initially the airline will operate route twice daily from 01JUN20, increasing to 4 daily from 11JUN20.



FA471 DUR0600 – 0710HLA 734 D

FA473 DUR0915 – 1025HLA 734 D

FA475 DUR1240 – 1350HLA 734 D

FA477 DUR1630 – 1740HLA 734 D



FA472 HLA0735 – 0845DUR 734 D

FA474 HLA1050 – 1200DUR 734 D

FA476 HLA1415 – 1525DUR 734 D

FA478 HLA1805 – 1915DUR 734 D



FA471/472 and FA477/478 operates from 11JUN20.