Malindo Air May – Oct 2020 International operations as of 1015GMT 19APR20

Malindo Air this past week filed additional changes to its International network for summer 2020 season, when the airline plans to resume regular scheduled service as early as 01MAY20. Note this list does not include service to Mainland China, as schedule remains pending.



As of 0945GMT 19APR20, planned International operation from 01MAY20 to 24OCT20 as follows. Further changes remain likely.



Kuala Lumpur – Bandung eff 01MAY20 4 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly 08MAY20 – 20MAY20, 7 weekly from 31MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore eff 04JUN20 2 weekly 737-800

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Don Mueang eff 01MAY20 1 daily 737-800 (10 weekly from 11MAY20, 14 weekly from 26May20)

Kuala Lumpur – Delhi eff 01JUN20 1 daily 737-900ER

Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar eff 01MAY20 1 daily 737-900ER (2 daily from 01JUN20)

Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar – Brisbane eff 01JUN20 4 weekly 737-800

Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar – Melbourne eff 01JUN20 1 daily 737-800

Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka eff 01MAY20 2 weekly 737-800 (1 daily 737-800/-900ER from 17MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong eff 01MAY20 5 weekly 737-800 (1 daily from 11MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta eff 01MAY20 1 daily 737-800 (2 daily from 25MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu eff 01MAY20 1 daily 737-800/-900ER

Kuala Lumpur – Kochi eff 01JUN20 1 daily 737-900ER

Kuala Lumpur – Lahore eff 01MAY20 3 weekly 737-800 (6 weekly from 22MAY20, 7 weekly from 02JUN20)

Kuala Lumpur – Mumbai eff 01JUN20 1 daily 737-800

Kuala Lumpur – Perth eff 01JUN20 11 weekly 737-800

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore eff 16MAY20 3 daily 737-800 (4 daily from 01JUN20)

Kuala Lumpur – Tiruchirappalli eff 01JUN20 1 daily 737-800

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Batam eff 01MAY20 6 weekly ATR72 (11 weekly from 10MAY20)

Kuala Lumpur Subang – Pekanbaru eff 21MAY20 1 daily ATR72

Melacca – Pekanbaru eff 22MAY20 10 weekly ATR72