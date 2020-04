Air Senegal extends scheduled service suspension to 30JUN20

Air Senegal in the last few days extended scheduled service suspension Previously scheduled to resume on 18MAY20, the airline has further delayed planned regular service to 01JUL20.



Following is the frequency for the week of 07JUN20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules.



Dakar – Abidjan 7 weekly

Dakar – Accra – Lagos 4 weekly

Dakar – Bamako 7 weekly

Dakar – Banjul 4 weekly

Dakar – Banjul – Bissau 3 weekly

Dakar – Barcelona – Marseille – Dakar 3 weekly

Dakar – Cap Skiring – Ziguinchor – Dakar 2 weekly

Dakar – Casablanca 7 weekly

Dakar – Conakry 7 weekly

Dakar – Nouakchott 5 weekly

Dakar – Ouagadougou – Niamey 3 weekly

Dakar – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Dakar – Praia 7 weekly

Dakar – Ziguinchor 12 weekly



The airline’s planned 3 weekly Dakar – London Stansted service from 26JUN20, is not available for reservation at time this post goes to press.