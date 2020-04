Nok Air April/May 2020 operations as of 19APR20

Nok Air in the last few weeks gradually reduced operation, which sees reduced schedule filing in effect until 31MAY20 inclusive. Based on OAG schedules listing and various airlines announcement, Nok Air is one of two main carriers in Thailand (along with Thai VietJet Air) continue to operate domestic flights for the month of April 2020.



Nok Air’s planned frequency changes since March 2020 as follows.



01MAR20 – 07MAR20 1108 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 914 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 846 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 844 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 495 weekly

05APR20 – 11APR20 220 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 150 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 100 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 176 weekly



The following is week of 19APR20 operations, based on 19APR20 OAG:

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Mai 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Rai 3 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hat Yai 7 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Khon Kaen 2 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nakhon Si Thammarat 7 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Sakon Nakhon 2 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Surat Thani 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Trang 2 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ubon Ratchathani 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Udon Thani 5 weekly Dash8-Q400



The following is planned interim operation for the month of May 2020, with 384 weekly flights scheduled.

Bangkok Don Mueang – Buriram 14 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Mai 21 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Rai 7 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hat Yai 21 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Khon Kaen 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Lampang 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Mae Sot 14 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nakhon Si Thammarat 21 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phitsanulok 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phuket 24 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Sakon Nakhon 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Bangkok Don Mueang – Surat Thani 7 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Trang 7 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ubon Ratchathani 14 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Udon Thani 14 weekly 737-800