EGYPTAIR plans one-time Brisbane – Cairo nonstop sector on 27APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

EGYPTAIR in the last few days filed changes to its planned one-time charter flight to Australia. The Star Alliance carrier previously scheduled to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Sydney, however this has been changed to Brisbane.

Operational routing is Cairo – Manila – Brisbane – Cairo.

MS3054 CAI0645 – 2330MNL 789 25APR20
MS3055 MNL0030 – 1010BNE 789 26APR20
MS3056 BNE1300 – 2255CAI 789 27APR20

The nonstop Brisbane – Cairo sector is listed at 8928 miles, with 17hrs 55 mins flying time. (Previously planned Sydney to Cairo was listed at 8961 miles)

