China Southern schedules A380 Vancouver service 28APR20 – 27MAY20

China Southern Airlines last week filed aircraft changes for Guangzhou – Vancouver service, for the period of 28APR20 – 27MAY20. During this period, the airline will operate Airbus A380 aircraft, instead of Boeing 777-300ER, once weekly. This route was not mentioned in last week’s report on Airlineroute.



CZ329 CAN1400 – 1050YVR 380 2

CZ330 YVR1250 – 1635+1CAN 380 3



Previously reported International operations for the month of May 2020:

Guangzhou – Amsterdam 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Auckland 1 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330 (from 06MAY20)

Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330 (737-800 in May 2020)

Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330 (from 02MAY20)

Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Los Angeles 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330-300 (from 07MAY20)

Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Sydney 1 weekly A380 (A350-900XWB from 09MAY20)

Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800 (from 08MAY20)

Guangzhou – Yangon 1 weekly A321 (from 02MAY20)

Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330

Urumqi – Islamabad 1 weekly 737-800 (from 04MAY20)