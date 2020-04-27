JetBlue May/June 2020 Domestic tag-on sectors as of 26APR20

JetBlue Airways during the month of May and June 2020 is adding tag-on routing on selected markets. Local traffic is not available for these tag-on sectors, based on schedules listing. Planned operation as of 26APR20 as follows.



Boston – Chicago O’Hare – Minneapolis/St. Paul 07MAY20 – 29JUN20 4 weekly Embraer E190

Boston – Denver – Albuquerque 07MAY20 – 28JUN20 3 weekly A320

Boston – Las Vegas – San Diego 08MAY20 – 29JUN20 2 weekly A321 (4 weekly from 11JUN20)

Boston – New Orleans – Houston 07MAY20 – 28JUN20 3 weekly A320 (2 weekly A321 from 11JUN20)

Boston – Seattle – Portland OR 11JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A321

Long Beach – Salt Lake City – Bozeman 09MAY20 – 28JUN20 1 weekly A320

New York JFK – Las Vegas – San Diego 07MAY20 – 07JUN20 2 weekly A321

New York JFK – New Orleans – Houston 12JUN20 – 29JUN20 2 weekly A320

New York JFK – Orlando – Sarasota 07MAY20 – 29JUN20 3 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 11JUN20)

New York JFK – Palm Springs – Long Beach 27APR20 – 29JUN20 2 weekly A320

New York JFK – San Francisco – Sacramento 07MAY20 – 29JUN20 3 weekly A321 (4 weekly from 11JUN20)

New York JFK – Seattle – Portland OR 06MAY20 – 29JUN20 3 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 12JUN20)