Pakistan International Airlines from in Northern summer 2020 season plans to expand codeshare service with Etihad, covering the latter’s service to Australia. Although schedule listing shows following codeshare routes commenced around 22APR20 or earlier, actual launch date remains pending based on current situation.
Pakistan International operated by ETIHAD
Abu Dhabi – Brisbane
Abu Dhabi – Melbourne
Abu Dhabi – Sydney
Pakistan International plans Etihad Australia codeshare in NS20
Posted
Pakistan International Airlines from in Northern summer 2020 season plans to expand codeshare service with Etihad, covering the latter’s service to Australia. Although schedule listing shows following codeshare routes commenced around 22APR20 or earlier, actual launch date remains pending based on current situation.