Aurigny Air Service since 01APR20 reduced overall operations, as interim schedule sees the airline serving Alderney and Southampton on weekdays. The interim schedule is currently listed until 31MAY20 inclusive. Planned operation as follows.
Guernsey – Alderney 10 weekly
GR220 GCI1130 – 1150ACI D28 x67
GR228 GCI1745 – 1805ACI D28 x67
GR221 ACI1215 – 1235GCI D28 x67
GR229 ACI1830 – 1850GCI D28 x67
Guernsey – Southampton 5 weekly
GR656 GCI1300 – 1345SOU AT7 x67
GR657 SOU1415 – 1500GCI AT7 x67
Aurigny April/May 2020 Interim operations as of 28APR20
