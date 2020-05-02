United 2Q20 Interim Long-Haul and NS20 update as of 0215GMT 02MAY20

United during the weekend of 01MAY20’s schedule update continues to adjust operations for Northern summer 2020 season on long-haul routes. Latest adjustment as of 0215GMT 02MAY20 sees extended interim schedule by 4 weeks, scheduled until 05JUL20. This post excludes United’s operation at Guam (refer to separate post for Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper operation).



In June 2020, United intends to resume 7 routes, including service between San Francisco and China (although reservation remains unavailable). Planned Interim schedule for the period of 04MAY20 – 05JUL20 as follows:



Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 787-9

Newark – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10

Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Paris CDG eff 05JUN20 3 weekly 787-10

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Tel Aviv 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 05JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 04JUN20 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10



Additional 16 long-haul routes being cancelled in Northern summer season, per 01MAY20 schedule update. List of 51 cancelled routes as follow:

Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20 with 767-300ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20)

Denver – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – Amsterdam 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – Sydney 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service resumes on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Los Angeles – Melbourne 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Athens Seasonal 1 daily 787-10 cancelled

Newark – Barcelona 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Berlin Tegel 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Glasgow Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Lima 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 26OCT20, 4 weekly)

Newark – Lisbon 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Naples Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Nice Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Palermo Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Porto Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

San Francisco – Amsterdam Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Washington Dulles – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Washington Dulles – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 777-200ER service cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20, replacing Narita)



Updated long-haul operation for Northern summer 2020 season from 06JUL20 (selected routes to resume in September):

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 1 daily service maintained, 167-seater 767-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 3 daily flights delayed to 08SEP20

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Lima eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 06JUL20 767-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 08SEP20 New route, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Amsterdam eff 06JUL20 767-400ER replaces 787-10, 1 daily. Planned seasonal 2nd daily cancelled

Newark – Beijing Capital eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Brussels eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Delhi eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Dublin eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER now scheduled from 24OCT20

Newark – Hong Kong eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 Service operates 3 daily with 167-seater 767-300ER. 6 daily from 08SEP20

Newark – Mumbai eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Paris CDG eff 05JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 06JUL20)

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Tel Aviv eff 06JUL20 777-300ER replaces 787-10, 1 daily (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 06JUL20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 06JUL20)

San Francisco – Auckland eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-200ER

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 06JUL20)

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Delhi eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Dublin eff 06JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-8

San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 (2 daily 777-300ER from 06JUL20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Papeete eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly)

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Singapore eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 06JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing 787-9

San Francisco – Zurich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 787-9 replaces -8

Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service returns to 2 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily with 777-200ER resumes on 24OCT20, 3rd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER instead of 757-200 from 25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER