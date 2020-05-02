United 2Q20 Interim Long-Haul and NS20 update as of 0215GMT 02MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

United during the weekend of 01MAY20’s schedule update continues to adjust operations for Northern summer 2020 season on long-haul routes. Latest adjustment as of 0215GMT 02MAY20 sees extended interim schedule by 4 weeks, scheduled until 05JUL20. This post excludes United’s operation at Guam (refer to separate post for Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper operation).

In June 2020, United intends to resume 7 routes, including service between San Francisco and China (although reservation remains unavailable). Planned Interim schedule for the period of 04MAY20 – 05JUL20 as follows:

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10
Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 787-9
Newark – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10
Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10
Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10
Newark – Paris CDG eff 05JUN20 3 weekly 787-10
Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Tel Aviv 1 daily 787-10
Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 05JUN20 3 weekly 787-9
San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Chengdu eff 04JUN20 3 weekly 787-8
San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 3 weekly 787-9
San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9
Washington Dulles – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10

Additional 16 long-haul routes being cancelled in Northern summer season, per 01MAY20 schedule update. List of 51 cancelled routes as follow:
Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)
Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)
Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled
Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20 with 767-300ER)
Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled
Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)
Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20)
Denver – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Houston – Amsterdam 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Houston – Sydney 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service resumes on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)
Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Los Angeles – Melbourne 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)
Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Newark – Athens Seasonal 1 daily 787-10 cancelled
Newark – Barcelona 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)
Newark – Berlin Tegel 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)
Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Newark – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Newark – Glasgow Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled
Newark – Lima 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 26OCT20, 4 weekly)
Newark – Lisbon 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)
Newark – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Newark – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)
Newark – Naples Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled
Newark – Nice Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled
Newark – Palermo Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled
Newark – Porto Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled
Newark – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled
Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled
Newark – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)
Newark – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled
Newark – Stockholm Arlanda Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled
Newark – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled
San Francisco – Amsterdam Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)
Washington Dulles – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled
Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled
Washington Dulles – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled
Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 777-200ER service cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20, replacing Narita)


Updated long-haul operation for Northern summer 2020 season from 06JUL20 (selected routes to resume in September):
Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8
Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (replacing 777-200ER)
Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 1 daily service maintained, 167-seater 767-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 3 daily flights delayed to 08SEP20
Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)
Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)
Denver – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)
Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)
Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Houston – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Houston – Lima eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)
Houston – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER
Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 06JUL20 767-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily
Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
Los Angeles – Sydney eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 08SEP20 New route, 1 daily 787-10
Newark – Amsterdam eff 06JUL20 767-400ER replaces 787-10, 1 daily. Planned seasonal 2nd daily cancelled
Newark – Beijing Capital eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – Brussels eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10
Newark – Delhi eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – Dublin eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10
Newark – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER now scheduled from 24OCT20
Newark – Hong Kong eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 Service operates 3 daily with 167-seater 767-300ER. 6 daily from 08SEP20
Newark – Mumbai eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER
Newark – Paris CDG eff 05JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 06JUL20)
Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
Newark – Tel Aviv eff 06JUL20 777-300ER replaces 787-10, 1 daily (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)
Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 06JUL20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER
Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 06JUL20)
San Francisco – Auckland eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-200ER
San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 06JUL20)
San Francisco – Chengdu eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8
San Francisco – Delhi eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9
San Francisco – Dublin eff 06JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-8
San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 (2 daily 777-300ER from 06JUL20)
San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)
San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)
San Francisco – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Papeete eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9
San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly)
San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)
San Francisco – Singapore eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)
San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER
San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9
San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 06JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing 787-9
San Francisco – Zurich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 787-9 replaces -8
Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 06JUL20 Service returns to 2 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily with 777-200ER resumes on 24OCT20, 3rd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER instead of 757-200 from 25OCT20)
Washington Dulles – Munich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER
Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER