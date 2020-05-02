Croatia Airlines resumes domestic service from 11MAY20

Croatia Airlines later this month plans to resume domestic service, where the airline plans to operate 2 daily flights each to Dubrovnik and Split, effective 11MAY20.
Zagreb – Dubrovnik eff 11MAY20 2 daily
OU662 ZAG0800 – 0905DBV DH4 D
OU664 ZAG2020 – 2125DBV DH4 D
OU663 DBV0950 – 1055ZAG DH4 D
OU665 DBV2210 – 2315ZAG DH4 D
Zagreb – Split eff 11MAY20 2 daily
OU652 ZAG0810 – 0900SPU DH4 D
OU656 ZAG2020 – 2110SPU DH4 D
OU653 SPU0945 – 1035ZAG DH4 D
OU657 SPU2150 – 2240ZAG DH4 D
The Star Alliance carrier continues to operate 1 daily Zagreb – Frankfurt service during this period.
