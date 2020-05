Saudia schedules one-time Australia charter in mid-May 2020

Saudia later this month plans one-time charter flight to Australia, where the airline plans to operate Riyadh – Sydney – Dammam – Riyadh routing on 13-14MAY20. 290-seater 3-class 777-300ER to operate this route. Flying distance for Riyadh – Sydney sector is 7993 miles, Dammam – Sydney is 7830 miles.



SV3052 RUH1050 – 0830+1SYD 773 13MAY20

SV3051 SYD1030 – 1910DMM2010 – 2110RUH 773 14MAY20



Based on published schedule, flying time from Sydney to Dammam is 15hrs 40mins. The airline initially planned to operate Riyadh – Sydney nonstop sector, which would see up to 16 hours flying time from Sydney to Riyadh.



Further changes remain possible.