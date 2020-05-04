Thai Smile files Xiamen schedule in S21

Thai Smile in preliminary summer 2021 season schedule filed Bangkok – Xiamen route, effective from 28MAR21. This would see the airline replacing Thai Airways International’s service, based on preliminary listing. Thai Smile intends to serve this route 4 times weekly, with A320.



WE610/TG2610 BKK1035 – 1500XMN 32S x135

WE611/TG2611 XMN1605 – 1825BKK 32S x135



Thai Airways International’s current schedule listing shows the airline is cancelling Xiamen service or the rest of summer 2020 season.