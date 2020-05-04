Thai Smile in preliminary summer 2021 season schedule filed Bangkok – Xiamen route, effective from 28MAR21. This would see the airline replacing Thai Airways International’s service, based on preliminary listing. Thai Smile intends to serve this route 4 times weekly, with A320.
WE610/TG2610 BKK1035 – 1500XMN 32S x135
WE611/TG2611 XMN1605 – 1825BKK 32S x135
Thai Airways International’s current schedule listing shows the airline is cancelling Xiamen service or the rest of summer 2020 season.
Thai Smile files Xiamen schedule in S21
Posted
