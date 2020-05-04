Air France last month (April 2020) revised planned service launch on Paris CDG – Chennai route, previously scheduled to commence on 15JUN20. Scheduled as 3 weekly flights, service will now commence on 27OCT20, instead of 15JUN20.
Planned service is operated by Boeing 777-200ER aircraft during winter season.
AF108 CDG1000 – 0015+1MAA 772 146
AF107 MAA0155 – 0835CDG 772 257
Air France delays Chennai launch to late-Oct 2020
Posted
Air France last month (April 2020) revised planned service launch on Paris CDG – Chennai route, previously scheduled to commence on 15JUN20. Scheduled as 3 weekly flights, service will now commence on 27OCT20, instead of 15JUN20.