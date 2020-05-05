EGYPTAIR operates one-time US – Iraq nonstop flight 04MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

EGYPTAIR on Monday (04MAY20) operated special charter service from US to Iraq, on nonstop basis. The Star Alliance carrier’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner’s operational routing was Washington Dulles – Erbil – Cairo. Planned flying time from Washington to Erbil was listed as 11hrs 30 mins.

Operational schedule as follows.

MS3052 IAD1700 – 1130+1EBL 789 04MAY20
MS3053 EBL1300 – 1440CAI 789 05MAY20

