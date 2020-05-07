TAP Air Portugal / Air China plans London – Chengdu codeshare in June 2020

By Jim Liu

TAP Air Portugal in summer 2020 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with Air China, as the airline’s TP-coded flight numbers being placed on the latter’s London Heathrow – Chengdu route. Based on schedule listing, the codeshare service is on one-way basis from London.

Planned codeshare launch date on this route is tentatively scheduled on 02JUN20, but likely to change.

CA424/TP8780 LHR2200 – 1530+1CTU 332 246