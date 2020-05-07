LATAM Airlines Brasil since April 2020 has added Boeing 767-300ER aircraft operation on additional domestic routes, operating twice weekly. Recently added Boeing 767 routes include the following.
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Brasilia 07APR20 – 28MAY20 2 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Alegre 07APR20 – 30MAY20 2 weekly
LATAM Brasil schedules additional domestic Boeing 767 flights in 2Q20
