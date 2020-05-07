British Airways June 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 0930GMT 07MAY20

British Airways this week gradually filed planned long-haul operation for the month of June 2020, as the carrier removed schedules and closing reservations on various routes.



As of 0930GMT 07MAY20, planned June 2020 long-haul operation as follows. Additional changes expected in the next few days.



London Heathrow – Boston 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Delhi 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 6 weekly 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Johannesburg 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Lagos 787-9 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Montreal 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Mumbai 787-9 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – New York JFK 2 daily 747-400/777-200ER

London Heathrow – San Francisco 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Singapore 777-200ER operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 787-9 operates on alternating days

London Heathrow – Toronto 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily A350-1000XWB



BA currently lists London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing (from 14JUN20) and London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong schedule for June 2020, however only following booking class open for reservation: A / C / E / B. Both routes scheduled as alternating days service.