The following is latest update on planned service between Hong Kong and Mainland China, for the week of 10MAY20. Based on schedule data as of 07MAY20, only 38 weekly departures scheduled to 4 airports in Mainland China. Planned operation as follows.
Air China
Beijing Capital – Hong Kong 2 weekly A321 (from 12MAY20)
Cathay Dragon
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 9 weekly
Hong Kong – Chengdu 5 weekly
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Xiamen 8 weekly
China Eastern
Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong 3 weekly A321
Hong Kong Airlines
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330-200
Spring Airlines
Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong 3 weekly A320 (from 14MAY20)
Hong Kong – Mainland China passenger flights for the week of 10MAY20
Posted
The following is latest update on planned service between Hong Kong and Mainland China, for the week of 10MAY20. Based on schedule data as of 07MAY20, only 38 weekly departures scheduled to 4 airports in Mainland China. Planned operation as follows.