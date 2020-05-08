Hong Kong – Mainland China passenger flights for the week of 10MAY20

The following is latest update on planned service between Hong Kong and Mainland China, for the week of 10MAY20. Based on schedule data as of 07MAY20, only 38 weekly departures scheduled to 4 airports in Mainland China. Planned operation as follows.



Air China

Beijing Capital – Hong Kong 2 weekly A321 (from 12MAY20)



Cathay Dragon

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 9 weekly

Hong Kong – Chengdu 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Xiamen 8 weekly



China Eastern

Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong 3 weekly A321



Hong Kong Airlines

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330-200



Spring Airlines

Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong 3 weekly A320 (from 14MAY20)