American Airlines plans A321neo Philadelphia – Reykjavik service from June 2021

American Airlines in the weekend of 10MAY20’s schedule update extended schedule listing into second week of June 2021. Based on preliminary schedule listing appeared in the OAG, the oneWorld member intends to begin Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik service in summer 2021, a year later than planned due to COVID-19 situation.



From 03JUN21, this route will be operated by the new Airbus A321neo aircraft, instead of Boeing 757-200.



AA232 PHL2215 – 0810+1KEF 32Q D

AA231 KEF1030 – 1245PHL 32Q D



Configuration is sold as C16Y176.