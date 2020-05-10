Update as of 1125GMT 10MAY20: Air Canada closes Vancouver – Taipei reservation until late-March 2021

Air Canada in last week’s schedule update removed Vancouver – Taipei Taoyuan schedule and closed reservation for winter 2020/21 season, from 24OCT20 to 26MAR21. The Star Alliance member previously planned to resume this route from 24OCT20.



As of 1125GMT 10MAY20, Air Canada’s first flight available to book on this route is now scheduled on 27MAR21 from Vancouver, 28MAR21 from Taipei.



AC017 YVR1100 – 1415+1TPE 789 x1

AC018 TPE1555 – 1150YVR 789 x2



AC previously scheduled 5 weekly flights with 787-9 during winter 2020/21 season.