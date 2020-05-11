British Airways June 2020 European operations as of 10MAY20

British Airways in recent schedule update filed planned European operations for the month of June 2020. From London Heathrow, the oneWorld carrier plans to resume additional routes, offering 316 weekly flight departures (based on 10MAY20 OAG schedules data), instead of 1750 weekly listed as of 15MAR20.
As of 10MAY20, schedule listing also sees BA CityFlyer resumes operation, offering service from London City, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 01JUN20, while London Gatwick departures to be resumed by 01JUL20. Due to ongoing development, these plan may see further modification in the next few days.
Edinburgh – Florence 2 weekly
Edinburgh – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Glasgow – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
London City – Amsterdam 16 weekly
London City – Berlin Tegel 9 weekly
London City – Dublin 17 weekly
London City – Edinburgh 17 weekly
London City – Florence 4 weekly
London City – Frankfurt 9 weekly
London City – Glasgow 13 weekly
London City – Ibiza 4 weekly
London City – Isle of Man 6 weekly
London City – Milan Linate 11 weekly
London City – Nice 4 weekly
London City – Rotterdam 15 weekly
London Heathrow – Aberdeen 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Amsterdam 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Athens eff 19JUN20 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Barcelona 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Belfast City 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Bologna 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Brussels 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Bucharest 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Budapest 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Copenhagen 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Dalaman 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Dublin 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Dusseldorf 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Edinburgh 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Faro 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Geneva 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Gibraltar 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Glasgow 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Ibiza 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Istanbul 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Krakow 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Larnaca eff 18JUN20 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Lisbon 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Madrid 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Malaga 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Manchester 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Milan Linate 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Moscow Sheremetyevo 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Munich 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Nice 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Oslo 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Palma Mallorca 13 weekly
London Heathrow – Paris CDG 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Prague 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Rome 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Sofia 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Split 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Tenerife South 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Valencia 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Venice 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Warsaw 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Zagreb 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Zurich 7 weekly
