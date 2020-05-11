British Airways June 2020 European operations as of 10MAY20

British Airways in recent schedule update filed planned European operations for the month of June 2020. From London Heathrow, the oneWorld carrier plans to resume additional routes, offering 316 weekly flight departures (based on 10MAY20 OAG schedules data), instead of 1750 weekly listed as of 15MAR20.



As of 10MAY20, schedule listing also sees BA CityFlyer resumes operation, offering service from London City, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 01JUN20, while London Gatwick departures to be resumed by 01JUL20. Due to ongoing development, these plan may see further modification in the next few days.



Edinburgh – Florence 2 weekly

Edinburgh – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly

Glasgow – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly

London City – Amsterdam 16 weekly

London City – Berlin Tegel 9 weekly

London City – Dublin 17 weekly

London City – Edinburgh 17 weekly

London City – Florence 4 weekly

London City – Frankfurt 9 weekly

London City – Glasgow 13 weekly

London City – Ibiza 4 weekly

London City – Isle of Man 6 weekly

London City – Milan Linate 11 weekly

London City – Nice 4 weekly

London City – Rotterdam 15 weekly

London Heathrow – Aberdeen 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Amsterdam 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Athens eff 19JUN20 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Barcelona 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Belfast City 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Bologna 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Brussels 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Bucharest 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Budapest 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Copenhagen 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Dalaman 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Dublin 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Dusseldorf 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Edinburgh 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Faro 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Geneva 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Gibraltar 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Glasgow 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Ibiza 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Istanbul 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Krakow 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Larnaca eff 18JUN20 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Lisbon 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Madrid 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Malaga 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Manchester 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Milan Linate 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Moscow Sheremetyevo 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Munich 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Nice 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Oslo 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Palma Mallorca 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Paris CDG 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Prague 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Rome 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Sofia 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Split 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Tenerife South 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Valencia 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Venice 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Warsaw 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Zagreb 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Zurich 7 weekly