Lufthansa week of 24MAY20 European operations as of 10MAY20

Lufthansa in the second half of May 2020 plans to resume selected European routes, which brings total number of routes offered to 34. The following is planned operation for the week of 24MAY20, as of 10MAY20, and may be modified based on various travel restrictions.



Frankfurt – Amsterdam 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Athens eff 18MAY20 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Barcelona 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Berlin Tegel 19 weekly

Frankfurt – Brussels 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Copenhagen 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Geneva 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Gothenburg eff 18MAY20 3 weekly

Frankfurt – Hamburg 19 weekly

Frankfurt – Helsinki 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Heringsdorf 30MAY20

Frankfurt – Lisbon 7 weekly

Frankfurt – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Madrid 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Milan Malpensa 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Munich 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Oslo 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Paris CDG 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Porto eff 18MAY20 3 weekly

Frankfurt – Rome 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Sylt 30MAY20

Frankfurt – Tallinn 4 weekly

Frankfurt – Vienna 14 weekly

Frankfurt – Vilnius eff 13MAY20 3 weekly

Frankfurt – Warsaw 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Zurich 14 weekly

Munich – Berlin Tegel 19 weekly

Munich – Bremen eff 18MAY20 6 weekly

Munich – Dusseldorf 19 weekly

Munich – Hamburg 19 weekly

Munich – Hannover eff 18MAY20 6 weekly

Munich – Rostock 30MAY20

Munich – Sylt eff 21MAY20 4 weekly