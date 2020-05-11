Lufthansa week of 24MAY20 European operations as of 10MAY20

Lufthansa in the second half of May 2020 plans to resume selected European routes, which brings total number of routes offered to 34. The following is planned operation for the week of 24MAY20, as of 10MAY20, and may be modified based on various travel restrictions.
Frankfurt – Amsterdam 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Athens eff 18MAY20 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Barcelona 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Berlin Tegel 19 weekly
Frankfurt – Brussels 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Copenhagen 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Geneva 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Gothenburg eff 18MAY20 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Hamburg 19 weekly
Frankfurt – Helsinki 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Heringsdorf 30MAY20
Frankfurt – Lisbon 7 weekly
Frankfurt – London Heathrow 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Madrid 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Milan Malpensa 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Munich 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Oslo 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Paris CDG 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Porto eff 18MAY20 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Rome 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Sylt 30MAY20
Frankfurt – Tallinn 4 weekly
Frankfurt – Vienna 14 weekly
Frankfurt – Vilnius eff 13MAY20 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Warsaw 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Zurich 14 weekly
Munich – Berlin Tegel 19 weekly
Munich – Bremen eff 18MAY20 6 weekly
Munich – Dusseldorf 19 weekly
Munich – Hamburg 19 weekly
Munich – Hannover eff 18MAY20 6 weekly
Munich – Rostock 30MAY20
Munich – Sylt eff 21MAY20 4 weekly
