Widerøe resumes Bergen – Aberdeen frequencies from mid-May 2020

Widerøe this week restores 2nd daily service on Bergen – Aberdeen route, previously suspended from 10APR20 to 10MAY20. From 11MAY20, the airline’s 2nd daily on weekdays will be operated by Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.



WF392 BGO0755 – 0805ABZ 290 x67

WF398 BGO1410 – 1430ABZ DH4 x6



WF393 ABZ0835 – 1045BGO 290 x67

WF399 ABZ1455 – 1710BGO DH4 x6



The airline also intends to resume Stavanger – Aberdeen service with Dash8-Q400, starting 01JUN20, initially operating 1 daily flights. Current schedule listing shows the airline to return to 3 daily flights (weekdays) by 17AUG20.