Virgin Atlantic closes Manchester – Delhi bookings from late-Oct 2020

Virgin Atlantic in the last few days filed inventory changes to its planned Manchester – Delhi service, scheduled from 26OCT20. Originally scheduled as 3 weekly flights with Airbus A330-200 aircraft, reservation for this route is no longer available, including summer 2021 schedule on/after 30MAR20.



Previously planned schedule as follows.



VS318 MAN1640 – 0605+1DEL 332 146

VS319 DEL0810 – 1210MAN 332 257