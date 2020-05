Air Kiribati suspends scheduled operation 10 – 19MAY20

Air Kiribati on Wednesday (13MAY20) announced suspension of all service until Tuesday 19MAY20, due to aircraft issues. The airline’s sole Dash8-100 aircraft experienced mechanical issues, leading to flight cancellations since 10MAY20. As the airline does not have serviceable aircraft due to DHC6 Twin Otter awaiting spare part, while Harbin Y12 aircraft undergoes routine maintenance.



The following is the airline’s operation, based on the airline’s website listing dated June 2019.



Tarawa – Abaiang 2 weekly

Tarawa – Abaiang – Marakei 1 weekly

Tarawa – Abemama 5 weekly

Tarawa – Aranuka 2 weekly

Tarawa – Butaritari 2 weekly

Tarawa – Butaritari – Makin – Tarawa 1 weekly

Tarawa – Kuria 2 weekly

Tarawa – Kuria – Aranuka – Tarawa 1 weekly

Tarawa – Makin 2 weekly

Tarawa – Maiana 2 weekly

Tarawa – Marakei 4 weekly

Tarawa – Nikunau 1 weekly

Tarawa – Nonouti 1 weekly

Tarawa – Nonouti – Tabiteuea North 1 weekly

Tarawa – Tabiteuea North 2 weekly

Tarawa – Tabiteuea North – Arorae 1 weekly

Tarawa – Tabiteuea North – Beru – Nikunau 1 weekly

Tarawa – Tabiteuea North – Onotoa 1 weekly

Tarawa – Tabiteuea North – Tabiteuea South 1 weekly

Tarawa – Tabiteuea North – Tamana 1 weekly



The airline also operates 1 weekly Tarawa – Funafuti service, however this International service to Tuvalu appeared to have been cancelled since early-March 2020. The airline’s Harbin Y12 aircraft mainly serves Line Island: Kiritimati – Tabuaeran – Teraina.