Belavia S20 routes cancellations as of 14MAY20

Belavia in the last few days filed service changes for summer season, which sees following routes being cancelled for the rest of summer 2020 season, until 24OCT20.
Cancelled routes include the following.
Minsk – Geneva 3 weekly
Minsk – Kazan 4 weekly
Minsk – Manchester 1 weekly (summer seasonal service cancelled)
Minsk – Nice up to 3 weekly
Minsk – Nizhniy Novgorod 4 weekly
Minsk – Voronezh 3 weekly
