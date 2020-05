Air China removes Beijing – Nice service in S20

Air China in April 2020 filed service changes for its seasonal Beijing Capital – Nice route, which saw the airline closed reservation for summer 2020 season. The Star Alliance carrier previously scheduled to operate for second consecutive summer from 01JUL20, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft.



Previously listed operational schedule for the 3 weekly flights as follow.



CA851 PEK0250 – 0805NCE 330 357

CA852 NCE1225 – 0455+1PEK 330 357