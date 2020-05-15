El Al S20 Manchester inventory changes as of 14MAY20

El Al Israel Airlines recently filed changes to its inventory for Tel Aviv – Manchester route. Upon overall scheduled service resumption as early as 31MAY20, the airline schedules 2 weekly flights on this route, instead of 3. Service on Tuesdays is not available for reservation.



LY301 TLV1730 – 2110MAN 738 47

LY302 MAN2215 – 0530+1TLV 738 47