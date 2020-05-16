Virgin Atlantic NS21 operation changes as of 16MAY20

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 16MAY20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its planned Northern summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR21. Planned adjustment as follows.



Belfast – Orlando eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 weekly

Glasgow – Orlando eff 31MAR21 A330-300 replaces 747-400, 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 28MAR21 787-9 replaces A350 in W20, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Boston eff 28MAR21 2 daily A330-300, replacing 1 daily each A330 and 787-9

London Heathrow – Delhi eff 28MAR21 787-9 replaces A330-300, 2 daily

London Heathrow – Miami eff 28MAR21 787-9 replaces A330-300 in S20, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 28MAR21 787-9 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Orlando eff 28MAR21 1 of 7 weekly (Day 1) operated by A330-200, replaces 787-9 (Reduced from previously listed 2 daily 747-400 from Gatwick)

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 28MAR21 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 787-9 operating (The 787-9 replaces A330-300 from 25OCT20)

VS453 LHR0845 – 1550TLV 789 D

VS457 LHR2230 – 0535+1TLV 789 D



VS458 TLV0720 – 1100LHR 789 D

VS454 TLV1720 – 2100LHR 789 D



Manchester – Bridgetown eff 29MAR21 Increase from 3 weekly in S20 to 4 weekly, A330-200 operating

Manchester – Las Vegas Seasonal 6 weekly service cancelled

Manchester – New York JFK eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replaces -200, 1 daily

Manchester – Orlando eff 28MAR21 12 weekly A330-200/-300 replaces 747-400/A330-300 in S20



Previously reported changes:

London Heathrow – Cape Town Northern winter seasonal service operates until 24APR21 (from LHR), 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – San Francisco eff 28MAR21 VS041/042 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9 (Overall 1 daily each 787 and A350)

Manchester – Delhi Planned 3 weekly service cancelled (This route will not be offered as planned from late-October 2020)

Manchester – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replaces A330-200 in S20, 3 weekly