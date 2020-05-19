Delta resumes 2 European routes from 21MAY20

Delta Air Lines later this week plans to resume 2 European routes, announced by the airline last week. Planned operation as follows.
Atlanta – Frankfurt eff 21MAY20 3 weekly A330-300
DL014 ATL1755 – 0855+1FRA 333 246
DL015 FRA1140 – 1540ATL 333 357
Detroit – London Heathrow eff 21MAY20 1 daily 767-300ER
DL016 DTW1800 – 0640+1LHR 76W 246
DL017 LHR1255 – 1615DTW 76W 357
