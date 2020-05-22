Jeju Air June 2020 International operations as of 21MAY20

Jeju Air on Thursday (21MAY20) on its website updated planned International operation for the month of June 2020. The airline’s interim schedule on International service is relatively identical to April/May 2020, although this was not covered on Airlineroute in the last few weeks.



Planned operation from 01JUN20 to 30JUN20 as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Weihai 1 weekly



The airline plans to operate 1 daily flight each on following routes to Mainland China from 15JUN20, subject to CAAC’s current policy on restricting foreign carriers serving Mainland China to 1 route, 1 weekly flight.



Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Weihai 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Yanji 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Yantai 1 daily