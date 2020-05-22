Air Canada NS20 International operations as of 21MAY20

Air Canada this past few week gradually filed revised plan for International operation during summer 2020. As of 21MAY20, the airline’s planned gradual service resumption during the month of June 2020 has been reduced, as these are being pushed into 3rd quarter of 2020.



Additional route cancellation during summer season is also filed in latest update. Planned operation as follows, note this list does not include service to the US. Reported in previous post on Airlineroute, the airline is implementing physical distancing seating configuration at least until 30JUN20, which also applies on International routes.



Calgary – Cancun eff 12SEP20 1 weekly 737 MAX 8

Calgary – Frankfurt eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Calgary – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 400-seater 777-300ER (1 daily from 22AUG20)

Calgary – Tokyo Narita Summer seasonal service cancelled, previously scheduled 1 daily from 30JUN20

Montreal – Algiers Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Athens eff 01JUL20 Seasonal service, 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 01AUG20; Replacing rouge 767)

Montreal – Barcelona Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Bordeaux Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Brussels eff 15MAY20 3 weekly 787-9 (A330-300 from 02JUN20, 1 daily 787-9 from 24JUN20)

Montreal – Bucharest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Cancun eff 02JUL20 3 weekly rouge A321 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Casablanca eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 03JUL20 1 weekly rouge A321 (3 weekly from 31JUL20, 2 weekly from 11SEP20)

Montreal – Cozumel Service cancelled until 29OCT20

Montreal – Dublin Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Fort-de-France eff 07JUN20 1 weekly Mainline A319 (2 weekly A319/320 from 02JUL20, 3 weekly A319 from 02AUG20, 2 weekly A319 from 04SEP20)

Montreal – Frankfurt 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-9 from 01JUN20, 1 daily A330-300 from 24JUN20, 1 daily 787-8/-9 from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Geneva eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily A330-300 from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Lisbon eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A330-300, replacing rouge 767 (5 weekly from 02AUG20)

Montreal – London Heathrow 3 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 01JUL20, 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Lyon Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Marseille Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Mexico City eff 08SEP20 5 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – Montego Bay eff 09SEP20 1 weekly rouge A321

Montreal – Nassau eff 03JUL20 1 weekly A319 (A320 from 10JUL20, A220 from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Nice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-9 (400-seater 777-300ER from 24JUN20)

Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 06JUN20 1 weekly Mainline A319 (2 weekly rouge A321 from 04JUL20, 3 weekly from 01AUG20, 2 weekly rouge A319 from 10SEP20)

Montreal – Providenciales eff 05JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (rouge A319 from 13SEP20)

Montreal – Puerto Plata eff 10SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – Punta Cana eff 04JUL20 1 weekly rouge A319 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 3 weekly rouge A321 from 09SEP20)

Montreal – Reykjavik Keflavik Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Rome eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily 450-seater 777-300ER from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Samana eff 12SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – San Salvador (Bahamas) Service cancelled until 19OCT20

Montreal – Santa Clara eff 09SEP20 2 weekly rouge A321

Montreal – Shanghai Pu Dong Service cancelled until 24OCT20

Montreal – Tel Aviv Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 787-8 and 4 weekly 787-9

Montreal – Toulouse Planned new 5 weekly service from 04JUN20 cancelled

Montreal – Varadero eff 05JUL20 1 weekly rouge A321 (3 weekly from 02AUG20, 2 weekly from 10SEP20)

Montreal – Venice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Ottawa – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

Toronto – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-200LR from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Antigua eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Aruba eff 04JUL20 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly 02AUG20 – 06SEP20)

Toronto – Athens eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 01AUG20; replacing rouge 767)

Toronto – Barcelona eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300 (replacing rouge 767)

Toronto – Beijing Capital eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Berlin Tegel Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Bermuda eff 11JUN20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (1 weekly rouge A319 from 02JUL20, 6 weekly from 01AUG20, 5 weekly from 10SEP20)

Toronto – Bogota eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-8 (replacing rouge 767. Reservation open from 01SEP20)

Toronto – Brussels New route begins on 25OCT20, 787-8 operating

Toronto – Bucharest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Budapest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Cancun eff 05JUN20 2 weekly A319 (4 weekly rouge A321 from 03JUL20, 1 daily from 31JUL20)

Toronto – Copenhagen Service cancelled until 26OCT20

Toronto – Curacao eff 02AUG20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Delhi eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Dubai eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Dublin eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 31JUL20)

Toronto – Edinburgh Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Frankfurt 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER (2nd daily resumes with 787-9 from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Glasgow Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Grand Cayman eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Grenada eff 06JUL20 1 weekly rouge A319 (2 weekly from 07AUG20)

Toronto – Havana eff 08SEP20 1 daily rouge A319

Toronto – Holguin Service cancelled until 29OCT20

Toronto – Hong Kong eff 24JUN20 1 daily 777-200LR

Toronto – Kingston eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A320 (3 weekly rouge A321 from 01JUL20, 5 weekly from 03AUG20. Rouge A320 replaces rouge A321 08SEP20 – 30SEP20)

Toronto – Liberia eff 08SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Lima Service cancelled in Northern summer season until 25OCT20

Toronto – Lisbon eff 01JUL20 2 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 01AUG20; replacing rouge 767)

Toronto – London Heathrow 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER (2 daily 777-300ER from 01JUL20, 4 daily 777/787-8/A330-300 from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Madrid Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Toronto – Manchester Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Mexico City 1 daily A319 (1 daily rouge A320 from 01JUL20, 2 daily rouge A319/320 from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Milan Malpensa Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Montego Bay eff 06JUN20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly from 21JUN20, 3 weekly rouge A321 from 03JUL20, 1 daily from 31JUL20)

Toronto – Munich eff 25JUN20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily A330-300 from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Nassau eff 03JUL20 2 weekly rouge A320 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 4 weekly rouge A321 from 10SEP20, 4 weekly rouge A319 from 01OCT20)

Toronto – Panama City eff 09SEP20 3 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily 450-seater 777-300ER

Toronto – Port of Spain eff 10SEP20 2 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Porto Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Prague Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Providenciales eff 05JUL20 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 12SEP20)

Toronto – Punta Cana eff 04JUL20 2 weekly rouge A321 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 5 weekly from 08SEP20)

Toronto – Reykjavik Keflavik Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Rome eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily 450-seater 777-300ER from 01AUG20)

Toronto – St. Lucia eff 04JUL20 1 weekly rouge A319 (2 weekly from 05SEP20)

Toronto – St. Vincent eff 02JUL20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 12SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Santa Clara eff 09SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Santiago de Chile – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02SEP20 4 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01AUG20 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER

Toronto – Seoul Incheon eff 01JUL20 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-8 from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Tel Aviv eff 02JUN20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Tokyo Haneda eff 02JUN20 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 02JUL20, 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Varadero eff 06JUL20 1 weekly rouge A319 (2 weekly from 03AUG20)

Toronto – Venice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Vienna eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Warsaw Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Zagreb Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Zurich 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 07JUN20, 5 weekly from 02JUL20, 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER from 01AUG20)

Vancouver – Beijing Capital eff 01JUL20 1 daily 787-9

Vancouver – Brisbane Service cancelled until 22OCT20

Vancouver – Delhi eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Vancouver – Dublin Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Frankfurt eff 01AUG20 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER

Vancouver – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly 787-9 from 02JUN20, 1 daily 787-9 from 01JUL20, 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER from 01AUG20)

Vancouver – Mexico City eff 17JUN20 2 weekly A319 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Vancouver – Osaka Kansai Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Paris CDG Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly 787-9 from 04JUN20, 1 daily 787-9 from 01JUL20, 787-8 replaces -9 01AUG20 – 07SEP20)

Vancouver – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 06JUN20 1 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily 787-9 from 01JUL20)

Vancouver – Sydney eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-200LR

Vancouver – Taipei Taoyuan Previously reported on Airlineroute, this route is cancelled until 27MAR21

Vancouver – Tokyo Narita eff 01JUN20 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Vancouver – Zurich eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-9