Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands closes London reservation in S20

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands has closed reservation for Vagar/Faroe Islands – London Gatwick service, previously scheduled to operate from 23JUN20 to 11AUG20. As of 0145GMT 23MAY20, nonstop flight option on the airline’s website has been removed for June 2020, while flights in July and August 2020 displaying “no fare (available)”.



RC420 FAE1150 – 1400LGW 32A 2

RC421 LGW1525 – 1735FAE 32A 2