Air Macau June 2020 operations as of 22MAY20

Air Macau on Friday (22MAY20) updated its planned operation for the month of June 2020. Planned operation is listed below, although this is subject to change.



Macau – Beijing Capital 1 weekly (2 weekly from 16JUN20)

Macau – Chengdu eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

Macau – Hangzhou eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

Macau – Nanjing eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

Macau – Nanning 2 weekly

Macau – Shantou 3 weekly

Macau – Shanghai Hongqiao 1 flight on 30JUN20

Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (2 weekly from 16JUN20)

Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 12 weekly (2 daily, no flights on Mondays)

Macau – Xiamen 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16JUN20)